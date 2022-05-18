Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.00 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) will report $35.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.25 billion. Ford Motor reported sales of $24.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full year sales of $143.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $141.63 billion to $147.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $151.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $140.74 billion to $159.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.59.

In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in F. Snider Financial Group raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $780,129,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,501,475,000 after buying an additional 26,707,784 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $119,135,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $355,695,000 after buying an additional 5,447,109 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of F traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.78. The stock had a trading volume of 67,672,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,847,539. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $25.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 14.08%.

About Ford Motor (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

