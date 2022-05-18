Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,598 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the third quarter worth $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Fortive by 295.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Fortive by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the third quarter valued at $67,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTV opened at $59.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.42. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $56.06 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fortive from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.71.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $69,584.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $37,439.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,379 shares of company stock worth $215,546. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

