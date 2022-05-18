Fulcrum Utility Services (LON:FCRM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.55

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (LON:FCRM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.55 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.55 ($0.08), with a volume of 659811 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.05 ($0.09).
The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of £26.19 million and a P/E ratio of -1.76.
Fulcrum Utility Services Company Profile (LON:FCRM)
