Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD) Shares Down 28.8%

Shares of Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FZMD – Get Rating) dropped 28.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 77,088 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 490% from the average daily volume of 13,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.36.

About Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD)

Fuse Medical, Inc manufactures and distributes medical device implants in the United States. The company offers orthopedic implants, including internal and external fixation products for foot and ankle; upper and lower extremity plating and total joint reconstruction implants; soft tissue fixation and augmentation for sports medicine procedures; full spinal implants for trauma, degenerative disc disease, and deformity indications; and various osteo-biologics, and regenerative and amniotic tissues, which comprise human allografts, synthetic skin and substitute bone materials, tendons, and regenerative tissues and fluids.

