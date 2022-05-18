Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD) Shares Down 28.8%

Shares of Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FZMD – Get Rating) dropped 28.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 77,088 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 490% from the average daily volume of 13,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.36.
About Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fuse Medical (FZMD)
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Target Follows Walmart Lower In A Downward Spiral Of Inflation
- Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) Moves Back From The Brink
- The Weber, Inc Growth Story Goes Up In Smoke
Receive News & Ratings for Fuse Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuse Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.