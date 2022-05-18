Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Issues Earnings Results

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of GLMD opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 6.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLMD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GLMD shares. HC Wainwright lowered Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.