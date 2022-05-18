GamerCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $296,535.00 (GHX)

GamerCoin (GHX) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 18th. One GamerCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GamerCoin has a market cap of $10.53 million and approximately $296,535.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GamerCoin has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,686.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.62 or 0.00650187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.61 or 0.00475284 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,458.79 or 1.86734062 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00033236 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008932 BTC.

GamerCoin Coin Profile

GamerCoin’s total supply is 818,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 420,281,846 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

Buying and Selling GamerCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using US dollars.

