General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Prospector Partners LLC

Prospector Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD traded down $5.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $225.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,920,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,099. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.66 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The company has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $237.54 and its 200 day moving average is $219.15.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.11.

About General Dynamics (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

