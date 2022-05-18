Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) to Issue Dividend of $0.13

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.
Gladstone Commercial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.3% annually over the last three years.
Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99.
