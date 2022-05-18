GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.09

Posted by on May 18th, 2022

GLG Life Tech Co. (TSE:GLGGet Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 1535 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$3.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14.

GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that GLG Life Tech Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG)

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research, development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry.

