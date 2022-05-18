GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.09

GLG Life Tech Co. (TSE:GLG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 1535 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$3.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14.

Get GLG Life Tech alerts:

GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that GLG Life Tech Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research, development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GLG Life Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLG Life Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.