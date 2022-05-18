Globe Life Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.2075 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%.

Globe Life has a payout ratio of 9.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $97.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Globe Life has a 12-month low of $85.25 and a 12-month high of $108.61. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $98,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $827,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $154,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,382 shares of company stock worth $5,423,592. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Globe Life by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after buying an additional 1,973,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Globe Life by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,963,000 after buying an additional 57,587 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Globe Life by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,981,000 after buying an additional 508,064 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 717,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,162,000 after acquiring an additional 24,618 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 459,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,105,000 after acquiring an additional 16,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

