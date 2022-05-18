Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC) Director Antonio Canton Buys 72,000 Shares

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC – Get Rating) Director Antonio Canton acquired 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, with a total value of C$13,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,568,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,395,261.30.

Antonio Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Antonio Canton acquired 500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, with a total value of C$92.50.

On Thursday, May 12th, Antonio Canton bought 74,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,690.00.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Antonio Canton bought 2,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$487.50.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Antonio Canton bought 6,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,267.50.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Antonio Canton bought 10,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,283.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Antonio Canton bought 15,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,450.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Antonio Canton bought 10,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,000.00.

TSE GRC traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,632. The firm has a market cap of C$49.65 million and a PE ratio of 32.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.21. Gold Springs Resource Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.10 and a 52 week high of C$0.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Gold Springs Resource ( TSE:GRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Gold Springs Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs gold-silver project covering approximately 7,800 hectares located in eastern Lincoln County, Nevada, and western Iron County, Utah.

