Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Trading Down 8.2%

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) shares were down 8.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.59 and last traded at $2.59. Approximately 758,281 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 23,082,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GRAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital started coverage on Grab in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Grab from $8.20 to $5.80 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.40 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.60 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.21.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
About Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB)
Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.
