Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Trading Down 8.2%

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) shares were down 8.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.59 and last traded at $2.59. Approximately 758,281 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 23,082,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GRAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital started coverage on Grab in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Grab from $8.20 to $5.80 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.40 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.60 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.21.

Get Grab alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRAB. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grab in the first quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Grab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Grab during the first quarter worth $73,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Grab during the first quarter worth $194,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Grab in the first quarter valued at $4,542,000. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.