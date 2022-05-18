Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.00

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.00 and traded as low as $18.00. Gray Television shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 1,336 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average of $19.96.
Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 4.19%.
Gray Television Company Profile (NYSE:GTN.A)
Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.
