Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.00

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.00 and traded as low as $18.00. Gray Television shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 1,336 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average of $19.96.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 4.19%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Gray Television Company Profile (NYSE:GTN.A)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.