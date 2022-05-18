Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Panther Silver Limited is engaged in the production of silver in Mexico. The Company has operations in Guanajuato Mine Complex and Guanajuato silver-gold mines. Great Panther Silver Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target (down from $2.25) on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.00.

GPL traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,019,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,972,823. The company has a market capitalization of $78.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Great Panther Mining has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $0.90.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Great Panther Mining had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $42.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Great Panther Mining will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 36.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 173,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 46,831 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 66.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 60,995 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 79.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 140,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 16.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 63,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

About Great Panther Mining (Get Rating)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Panther Mining (GPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.