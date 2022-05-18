Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 44,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 30,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

SLYV stock opened at $78.99 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $73.71 and a 12-month high of $91.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.15.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

