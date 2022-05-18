Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,266 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,668,000 after acquiring an additional 133,091 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 28.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 267,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,804,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Deere & Company by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.93.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $384.26 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $320.50 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $403.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.41. The company has a market capitalization of $117.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 23.28%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

