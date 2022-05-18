Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

JPST stock opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.39.

