Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 22,200 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7,194.2% during the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $890,511.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $438,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 347,256 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,073 in the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of -33.44 and a beta of 4.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.21.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $446.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

