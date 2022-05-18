Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $28.21

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.21 and traded as low as $25.70. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at $25.70, with a volume of 450 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins cut their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.30.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average of $29.47.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

