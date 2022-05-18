Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 389,700 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the April 15th total of 512,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 71,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

In other Green Plains Partners news, insider Michelle Mapes acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $48,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,430,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 59,398 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the first quarter valued at $467,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Green Plains Partners by 12.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 30,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Green Plains Partners by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 27,136 shares in the last quarter. 21.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPP traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.70. 1,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,087. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.60. The company has a market cap of $295.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.16. Green Plains Partners has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $16.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a positive change from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.02%. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.71%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GPP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 29 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 43 acres of land; and 4 fuel terminals in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Oklahoma.

