GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of GTBP traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.47. The stock had a trading volume of 171,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,632. GT Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $19.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average of $3.23.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTBP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of GT Biopharma by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 78,445 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in GT Biopharma by 1,235.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 32,232 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in GT Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in GT Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in GT Biopharma by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 18,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of GT Biopharma from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GT Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.

