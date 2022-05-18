Guido Jouret Sells 800 Shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) Stock

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) Director Guido Jouret sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $31,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,243.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Guido Jouret also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Guido Jouret sold 400 shares of Plantronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $11,080.00.

NYSE POLY traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.55. 943,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,350. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Plantronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $43.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.77.

POLY has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plantronics during the first quarter valued at about $453,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Plantronics during the first quarter valued at about $3,274,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Plantronics during the first quarter valued at about $1,793,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Plantronics during the first quarter valued at about $630,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Plantronics during the first quarter valued at about $664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

