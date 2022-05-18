Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $90.80

Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $90.80 and last traded at $88.87, with a volume of 202278 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.74.
The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 5.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.40.
About Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gulfport Energy (GPORQ)
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.