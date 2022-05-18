Gunsynd (LON:GUN) Shares Up 0.4%

Gunsynd Plc (LON:GUN – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.69 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.68 ($0.01). 343,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,609,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68 ($0.01).
The stock has a market cap of £3.04 million and a P/E ratio of 6.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.81.
Gunsynd Company Profile (LON:GUN)
