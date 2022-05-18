Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 692,819 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,022 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.26% of Hallador Energy worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hallador Energy by 20.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Hallador Energy by 137.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,055 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 26,642 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy during the third quarter worth $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hallador Energy by 28.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 210,582 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 47,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy during the third quarter worth $38,000. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNRG opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.61. Hallador Energy has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $6.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21.

Hallador Energy ( NASDAQ:HNRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.23). Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hallador Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

