Hanlin Gao Sells 325 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) insider Hanlin Gao sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $17,348.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 855,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,679,241.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ FLGT traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.49. 382,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,665. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.65. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $112.00.
Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.50 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.
FLGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Fulgent Genetics
Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.
