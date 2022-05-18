Hanlin Gao Sells 325 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) insider Hanlin Gao sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $17,348.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 855,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,679,241.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.49. 382,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,665. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.65. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $112.00.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.50 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLGT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 7,094.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 319,836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 10.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,370,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,174,000 after acquiring an additional 313,166 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 1,282.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 278,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,331,000 after acquiring an additional 258,700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,148,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 105.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 301,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,795,000 after acquiring an additional 154,566 shares during the last quarter. 37.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

