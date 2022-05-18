HashiCorp, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $94.64 Million

Wall Street analysts expect HashiCorp, Inc. (NYSE:HCP – Get Rating) to report sales of $94.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for HashiCorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $94.00 million to $95.30 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that HashiCorp will report full year sales of $419.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $418.00 million to $421.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $544.58 million, with estimates ranging from $538.10 million to $547.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HashiCorp.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
HashiCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
