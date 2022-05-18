HashiCorp, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $94.64 Million

Wall Street analysts expect HashiCorp, Inc. (NYSE:HCP – Get Rating) to report sales of $94.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for HashiCorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $94.00 million to $95.30 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HashiCorp will report full year sales of $419.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $418.00 million to $421.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $544.58 million, with estimates ranging from $538.10 million to $547.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HashiCorp.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

HashiCorp stock traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,098,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,328. HashiCorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $102.95.

HashiCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HashiCorp (HCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.