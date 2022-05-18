Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) to Issue $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a payout ratio of 60.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hawaiian Electric Industries to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.1%.

NYSE:HE opened at $41.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.28. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $45.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.48.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 8.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,718,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,338,000 after purchasing an additional 557,341 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 82.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 528,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,367,000 after purchasing an additional 239,242 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,650,000 after purchasing an additional 188,605 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 785,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,245,000 after purchasing an additional 116,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,178,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,864,000 after purchasing an additional 114,232 shares in the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on HE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

