Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Shares Down 6.5%

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) was down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.15 and last traded at $22.19. Approximately 41,360 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,459,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.73.

HLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.73.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 7.06%. Herbalife Nutrition’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 4,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $99,428.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,244.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan L. Hoffman purchased 4,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,743.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,079.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 58,080 shares of company stock worth $1,269,132. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.2% during the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 10,043,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,913,000 after purchasing an additional 930,500 shares during the period. Solel Partners LP purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter worth $3,188,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 151.2% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,497,000.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

