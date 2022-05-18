Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $154.69 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) will report $154.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $161.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $147.48 million. Heritage Insurance posted sales of $150.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full-year sales of $625.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $606.81 million to $644.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $657.52 million, with estimates ranging from $638.37 million to $676.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($1.28). Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 15.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HRTG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

NYSE:HRTG traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,572. The firm has a market cap of $88.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $6.02. Heritage Insurance has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $9.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is currently -6.54%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 830,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 358,603 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 202.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 225,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 151,029 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 147,468 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 834,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 112,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 526.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 98,134 shares during the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

