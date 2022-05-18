Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Announces Earnings Results

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of HD opened at $300.95 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $280.63 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $309.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.24. The firm has a market cap of $310.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 5.9% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,520 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.43.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

