Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.45-$3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HMN. Zacks Investment Research cut Horace Mann Educators from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Shares of NYSE HMN traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.31. 17,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,747. Horace Mann Educators has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $42.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.54.

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $346.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.80 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.55%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 18.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 31,818 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 364,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,107,000 after purchasing an additional 139,156 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,520,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,848,000 after buying an additional 48,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period.

About Horace Mann Educators (Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.