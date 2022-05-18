Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howden Joinery Group Plc is involved in the manufacture, sale and distribution of kitchens and joinery products. It offers kitchen cabinets and frontals, doors and worktops and breakfast bars; appliances. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany. Howden Joinery Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of HWDJY remained flat at $$33.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Howden Joinery Group has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $50.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.15.

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

