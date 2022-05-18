HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. HUYA had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $952.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.08. HUYA has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $18.13.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on HUYA from $5.70 to $4.60 in a report on Wednesday. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. HSBC lowered shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of HUYA from $6.80 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, lowered shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 8,607.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 23,843 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.32% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

