Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,300 by Analysts at Barclays

Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,100 ($25.89) to GBX 2,300 ($28.35) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

IMBBY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,000 ($24.65) to GBX 2,250 ($27.74) in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Imperial Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,524.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMBBY traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.25. 302,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,474. Imperial Brands has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $25.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

