Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Announces GBX 21.27 Dividend

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.27 ($0.26) per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:IMB opened at GBX 1,866.50 ($23.01) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,645.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,643.19. Imperial Brands has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,434.23 ($17.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,879.50 ($23.17). The firm has a market capitalization of £17.74 billion and a PE ratio of 6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.14, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.65) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,000 ($24.65) to GBX 2,250 ($27.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($25.89) to GBX 2,300 ($28.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($25.89) to GBX 2,250 ($27.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,034.33 ($25.08).

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

