Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Ingersoll Rand has decreased its dividend by an average of 78.3% annually over the last three years. Ingersoll Rand has a payout ratio of 3.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ingersoll Rand to earn $2.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.2%.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $44.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.58. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.48. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $41.60 and a 12-month high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $305,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,284,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,009 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after purchasing an additional 823,749 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,335,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,593,000 after purchasing an additional 165,159 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 21.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,204,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,977,000 after purchasing an additional 391,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 53.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,545,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,451,000 after purchasing an additional 539,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,417,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,385,000 after purchasing an additional 76,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IR. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.07.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

