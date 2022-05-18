Insider Buying: DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Director Acquires 29,911 Shares of Stock

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) Director Gail M. Farfel purchased 29,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.41 per share, for a total transaction of $12,263.51. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:DRRX remained flat at $$0.41 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 7.83. DURECT Co. has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.47.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 60.89% and a negative net margin of 270.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts predict that DURECT Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 9,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DRRX. Zacks Investment Research cut DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on DURECT in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

