Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Sells 1,636 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 1,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $21,431.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,939.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $13.50. 1,232,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,970. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 0.80. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.21 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KTOS shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.89.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 18,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,777,000 after purchasing an additional 328,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.