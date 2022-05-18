Insider Selling: Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CEO Sells 36,529 Shares of Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) CEO Howard W. Robin sold 36,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $144,289.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,716.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,964,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,558. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78. The company has a market cap of $733.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.36. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $19.37.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $24.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.89 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 476.58% and a negative return on equity of 65.64%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 245.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 21.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 85,650 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 466.1% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 652,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 537,523 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,264,000 after purchasing an additional 508,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

