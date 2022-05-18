Insider Selling: PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Director Sells 11,716 Shares of Stock

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) Director Charles Frumberg sold 11,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $26,243.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
PWFL traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $2.27. The company had a trading volume of 28,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,502. The firm has a market cap of $82.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.72. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $34.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.45 million. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 15.11%. On average, analysts predict that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on PWFL. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.
PowerFleet Company Profile (Get Rating)
PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.
