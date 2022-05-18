Insider Selling: PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Director Sells 11,716 Shares of Stock

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) Director Charles Frumberg sold 11,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $26,243.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PWFL traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $2.27. The company had a trading volume of 28,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,502. The firm has a market cap of $82.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.72. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $34.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.45 million. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 15.11%. On average, analysts predict that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lynrock Lake LP increased its stake in PowerFleet by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,580,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,745 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,894,000 after buying an additional 760,602 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,577,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after buying an additional 43,027 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 1.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,197,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 81.0% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 902,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after buying an additional 403,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PWFL. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

