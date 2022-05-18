Insider Selling: Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) CAO Sells 6,034 Shares of Stock

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total transaction of 154,229.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,778 shares in the company, valued at 2,064,685.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

RIVN stock traded down 0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting 27.29. The company had a trading volume of 26,828,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,587,246. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of 19.25 and a 12-month high of 179.47. The company has a quick ratio of 10.86, a current ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 37.33.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -1.50 by 0.07. The company had revenue of 95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 113.64 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RIVN shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 73.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

