Insider Selling: Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) EVP Sells 333 Shares of Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) EVP Charles R. Romp sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $44,691.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,641,113.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Seagen stock traded down $3.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.00. 1,102,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,570. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.93 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.18 and its 200-day moving average is $145.49. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.43 and a 52 week high of $192.79.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $426.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.75 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 41.32%. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Seagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Seagen by 486.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SGEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.33.

Seagen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.