International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $20,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $10,912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM stock traded down $5.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.77. 331,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,502,245. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.50.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.69.

About International Business Machines (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.