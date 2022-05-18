Internet of People Reaches Market Capitalization of $44,292.22 (IOP)

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One Internet of People coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet of People has a total market capitalization of $44,292.22 and approximately $4.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Internet of People has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00035860 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 47.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Internet of People Profile

Internet of People is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. Internet of People’s official website is iop.global . The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of People is a set of P2P networks, designed to enable direct device to device P2P communication using P2P apps. The main purpose of the network is to allow my device to connect directly to your device without using any service of any company in the process of establishing the connection or during the interaction.One of this P2P Networks is a blockchain that runs the token system needed to incentivize operators to run all the components of other P2P networks that form the Internet of People. The token for this blockchain is IOP, a PoW/PoS token with a 21M supply. “

Buying and Selling Internet of People

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet of People should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet of People using one of the exchanges listed above.

