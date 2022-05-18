Internxt Hits Market Capitalization of $4.36 Million (INXT)

Internxt (INXT) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Internxt has a total market cap of $4.36 million and $256,967.00 worth of Internxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Internxt has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar. One Internxt coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.90 or 0.00013355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Internxt Profile

Internxt is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Internxt’s total supply is 1,119,294 coins. The Reddit community for Internxt is /r/internxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internxt’s official Twitter account is @internxt_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Internxt is internxt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Internxt is a Peer-to-Peer cloud computing network that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide a more efficient, private, and secure internet. The Internxt token (ERC-20) will be used to pay for the cloud services, like data storage. The Internxt token will also allow users to sell the resources of their machines to those who are looking to host data. “

Buying and Selling Internxt

