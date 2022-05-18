Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Shares Bought by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 77,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,547. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.94. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.32 and a one year high of $57.77.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.