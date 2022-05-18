Iridium (IRD) Market Cap Hits $170,614.58

Iridium (IRD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 18th. Over the last seven days, Iridium has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar. Iridium has a total market capitalization of $170,614.58 and $120.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iridium coin can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.11 or 0.00520896 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00034365 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,023.39 or 1.65697832 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008832 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Iridium Profile

Iridium’s total supply is 24,014,694 coins. Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Iridium is ird.cash . The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

