iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Stock Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $33.69

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.69 and traded as low as $28.83. iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF shares last traded at $28.92, with a volume of 62,330 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FM. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

