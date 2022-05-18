iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is JT Stratford LLC’s 9th Largest Position

JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.3% of JT Stratford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 75.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $16.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $393.56. 6,214,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,055,812. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $386.78 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $433.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $449.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.